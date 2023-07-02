Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .261 with one homer.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (25.3%).
- In 12% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28% of his games this year, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.226
|AVG
|.280
|.307
|OBP
|.310
|.370
|SLG
|.440
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|28/12
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
