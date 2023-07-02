The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .265 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 60% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of them (13.3%).

He has scored in 16 of 30 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .208 AVG .317 .358 OBP .379 .377 SLG .550 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 9 RBI 8 12/12 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings