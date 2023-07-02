Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (84) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 33 games this season (40.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.275
|AVG
|.296
|.358
|OBP
|.362
|.458
|SLG
|.480
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|29
|18/19
|K/BB
|26/18
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
