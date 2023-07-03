Martin Perez will start for the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 98 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Houston is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 389 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.250 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 16 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo

