Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- hitting .225 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .245 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of them.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (39.3%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
- He has scored in 39 games this year (46.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.260
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.337
|.409
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|30
|24/20
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.81).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 127 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Freeland (4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 55th in WHIP (1.417), and 64th in K/9 (6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.