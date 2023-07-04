Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (47-38) and the Colorado Rockies (33-53) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 4.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (3-4) for the Astros and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored just once and won that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 30, or 55.6%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 17 games this season favored by -190 or more and is 12-5 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 65.5% chance to win.

Houston has scored 401 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule