Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks.

McCormick is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

McCormick has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (30.4%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (14 of 46), with more than one RBI nine times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .319 AVG .216 .402 OBP .289 .611 SLG .375 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/8 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings