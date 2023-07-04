Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .263 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- McCormick is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including 14 multi-hit games (30.4%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (14 of 46), with more than one RBI nine times (19.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.319
|AVG
|.216
|.402
|OBP
|.289
|.611
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/8
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the most home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.88), 55th in WHIP (1.417), and 64th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
