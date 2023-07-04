On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .225.

Meyers has had a hit in 33 of 61 games this season (54.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.4%).

He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), with two or more runs four times (6.6%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .173 AVG .275 .277 OBP .348 .327 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 33/13 K/BB 26/9 1 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings