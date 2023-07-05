Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 103 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .412.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (405 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros are 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.247).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

France is looking to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

France will try to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 10 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - -

