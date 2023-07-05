Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .288 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • He ranks 18th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Dubon has recorded a hit in 51 of 67 games this year (76.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (31.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this season (56.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 37
.276 AVG .298
.289 OBP .333
.371 SLG .450
8 XBH 16
1 HR 3
6 RBI 14
13/3 K/BB 21/7
1 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Anderson (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
