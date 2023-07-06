Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 106 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Houston is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 411.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, June 27, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - -

