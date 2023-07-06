Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 91 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashing .293/.366/.479 so far this season.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .241/.343/.395 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 47 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He has a .251/.312/.418 slash line on the year.
- Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
France Stats
- Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .267/.334/.401 slash line on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
