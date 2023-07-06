On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

George Kirby

SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .264.

McCormick is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 47 games (38.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .320 AVG .216 .407 OBP .289 .600 SLG .375 11 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 19/9 K/BB 29/7 5 SB 3

