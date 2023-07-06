Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.606 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .264.
- McCormick is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 15 games this season (31.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 47 games (38.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.320
|AVG
|.216
|.407
|OBP
|.289
|.600
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|19/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
