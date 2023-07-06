Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 63 games this season (54.0%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (14 of 63), with two or more RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .181 AVG .275 .277 OBP .348 .324 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 35/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings