The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

George Kirby TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .258.

Pena will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers in his last games.

Pena has gotten a hit in 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 of 76 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .235 AVG .280 .313 OBP .310 .396 SLG .440 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

