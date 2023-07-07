Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (40 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.233
|.347
|OBP
|.337
|.390
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|30
|25/23
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
