Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.425 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 92 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Tucker will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 67.4% of his 86 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.1%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 39.5% of his games this year (34 of 86), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.313
|.354
|OBP
|.380
|.442
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|21/20
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
