Saturday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (49-40) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 8). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-1) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston is 30-21 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 413.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Astros Schedule