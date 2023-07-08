Corey Julks and the Houston Astros will square off against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

The favored Astros have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +115. The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -140 +115 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been the moneyline favorite 56 total times this season. They've finished 32-24 in those games.

Houston has gone 26-15 (winning 63.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Astros have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-44-1).

The Astros have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-21 25-19 18-13 29-27 32-31 15-9

