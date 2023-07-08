Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) versus the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (10-2) to the mound, while Taj Bradley (5-4) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 35-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 489 total runs this season.

The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.4 runs per game (495 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 2 Marlins W 6-3 Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara July 3 @ Guardians W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams July 4 @ Guardians L 6-5 Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber July 5 @ Guardians W 8-1 Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow July 8 @ Rays - Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley July 9 @ Rays - Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin July 14 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 15 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 16 White Sox - TBA vs TBA July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Rays Schedule