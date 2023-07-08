Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-40) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.
The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 43 times and won 25, or 58.1%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 15-11, a 57.7% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have come away with 31 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 25 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (446 total).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
|July 4
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 5
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
|July 6
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
|July 7
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 8
|Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
|July 9
|Reds
|-
|Wade Miley vs Ben Lively
|July 14
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|W 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|W 8-4
|Brett Kennedy vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|W 9-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|W 5-4
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|L 7-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
|July 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
|July 14
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|Giants
|-
|TBA vs TBA
