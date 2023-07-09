Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.300
|AVG
|.240
|.321
|OBP
|.248
|.638
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (6-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed nine scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.
