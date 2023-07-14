Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman is available when the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-4.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 40 of 90 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.247
|AVG
|.233
|.340
|OBP
|.337
|.379
|SLG
|.395
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|30
|26/23
|K/BB
|24/27
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (7-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
