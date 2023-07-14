Bligh Madris -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 14 at 9:38 PM ET.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate

Madris is hitting .111 with a double and two walks.

Once in seven games this year, Madris produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Madris has not driven in a run this year.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .154 .000 OBP .267 .000 SLG .231 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings