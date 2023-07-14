Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena is available when the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (54 of 80), with more than one hit 20 times (25.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Pena has an RBI in 22 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.227
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.310
|.374
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|29/13
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.
