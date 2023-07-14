Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Kyle Tucker is available when the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.365), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (93) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 44th in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 35 games this year (39.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.264
|AVG
|.313
|.349
|OBP
|.380
|.429
|SLG
|.513
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|33
|24/22
|K/BB
|26/19
|9
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
