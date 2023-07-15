Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Reid Detmers on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 108 total home runs.

Houston ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .406.

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (424 total runs).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.253).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Valdez is trying to record his 14th quality start of the year.

Valdez will look to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears

