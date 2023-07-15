Robert MacIntyre is in 15th place, at -3, after the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Looking to wager on Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robert MacIntyre Insights

MacIntyre has finished under par four times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

MacIntyre has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds.

MacIntyre has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, MacIntyre has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 25 -5 174 0 2 0 0 $68,906

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

MacIntyre has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 15th.

MacIntyre has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

MacIntyre finished 15th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

The courses that MacIntyre has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,295 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

MacIntyre's Last Time Out

MacIntyre finished in the 25th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was below average, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

MacIntyre was better than only 1% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

MacIntyre failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, MacIntyre had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

MacIntyre's one birdie or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the field average of 4.5.

At that most recent tournament, MacIntyre had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

MacIntyre finished the PGA Championship without recording a birdie on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.3 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, MacIntyre had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards MacIntyre Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect MacIntyre's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.