Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (51-42) on Sunday, July 16, when they clash with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 7:10 PM ET.

The Angels are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-130). A 10-run over/under has been set for the game.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.25 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 33, or 56.9%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have a 30-18 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Angels have come away with 18 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 12-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

