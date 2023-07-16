On Sunday, Chas McCormick (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this season (32 of 53), with at least two hits 15 times (28.3%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (18.9%).

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (21 of 53), with two or more runs three times (5.7%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .299 AVG .242 .384 OBP .327 .552 SLG .421 12 XBH 8 5 HR 4 15 RBI 14 24/9 K/BB 31/10 6 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings