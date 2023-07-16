Jacob Meyers is back in action for the Houston Astros versus Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles AngelsJuly 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Mariners) he went 0-for-3.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .223 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 34 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.5% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 24 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 31
.174 AVG .275
.268 OBP .348
.312 SLG .431
7 XBH 11
4 HR 2
9 RBI 13
36/13 K/BB 26/9
2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (108 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.