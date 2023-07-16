Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, July 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-6) against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .248 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (28.0%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .227 AVG .269 .304 OBP .302 .374 SLG .419 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 49/6 7 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings