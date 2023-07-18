On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Bird. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

McCormick is batting .500 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of them.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

McCormick has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .299 AVG .263 .384 OBP .348 .552 SLG .495 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 15 RBI 17 24/9 K/BB 32/10 6 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings