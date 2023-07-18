The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .248.

In 67.1% of his games this season (55 of 82), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (23 of 82), with two or more RBI nine times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 of 82 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .227 AVG .269 .304 OBP .302 .374 SLG .419 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 49/6 7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings