Kyle Tucker -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the hill, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 100 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 67.4% of his games this season (62 of 92), with at least two hits 28 times (30.4%).

In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has driven in a run in 38 games this year (41.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 92 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .264 AVG .331 .349 OBP .403 .429 SLG .547 17 XBH 19 5 HR 9 23 RBI 39 24/22 K/BB 27/22 9 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings