Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .234 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .280 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.7% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.7% of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%).
- He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (41 of 75), with two or more runs nine times (12.0%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.298
|.270
|OBP
|.330
|.338
|SLG
|.435
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|18
|17/3
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bird (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
