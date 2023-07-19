Astros vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest at Coors Field has the Houston Astros (52-43) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at 3:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Bielak (4-5) for the Astros and Austin Gomber (8-7) for the Rockies.
Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Astros have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 34 (56.7%) of those contests.
- Houston is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|W 7-5
|J.P. France vs -
|July 15
|@ Angels
|L 13-12
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|July 16
|@ Angels
|W 9-8
|Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|L 4-3
|Hunter Brown vs Jake Bird
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Austin Gomber
|July 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|J.P. France vs Hogan Harris
|July 21
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs JP Sears
|July 22
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Paul Blackburn
|July 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs TBA
|July 24
|Rangers
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Nathan Eovaldi
