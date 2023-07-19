Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (37-58) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (52-43) at Coors Field on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +125. The total for the game is listed at 12 runs.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 34 (56.7%) of those contests.

The Astros have a record of 20-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (41%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won 21 of 65 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (-125) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130) Jacob Meyers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Chas McCormick 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+110) Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+105) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (-110)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

