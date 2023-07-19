On Wednesday, Jacob Meyers (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .225.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 of 67 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .174 AVG .275 .268 OBP .344 .312 SLG .450 7 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 27/9 2 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings