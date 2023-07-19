On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .245 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Pena has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.0% of his games this year (34 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .227 AVG .262 .304 OBP .295 .374 SLG .409 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 50/6 7 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings