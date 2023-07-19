The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker, who went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 101 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Tucker is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 93 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 38 games this season (40.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 93 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .264 AVG .330 .349 OBP .400 .429 SLG .540 17 XBH 19 5 HR 9 23 RBI 39 24/22 K/BB 28/22 9 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings