Two of the league's best scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.6) -- hit the court when the New York Liberty (14-4) host the Dallas Wings (11-9) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Wings have compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has covered the spread three times this season (3-7 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • So far this season, 10 out of the Liberty's 17 games have gone over the point total.
  • Wings games have hit the over seven out of 19 times this season.

