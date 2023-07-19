The Dallas Wings (11-9) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the New York Liberty (14-4) at Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 19 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Wings are coming off of a 107-67 win against the Lynx in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.5 0.5 0.5

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX

NBA TV, YES, and BSSWX Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is posting a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 17.6 points and 3.5 assists, making 42.3% of her shots from the field and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Wings receive 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Natasha Howard.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 45.3% of her shots from the floor.

Teaira McCowan gets the Wings 10.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 170.5

