Kyle Tucker and Ryan Noda will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 116 total home runs.

Houston ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (452 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.256).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (4-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

France has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

France has put up 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Jon Gray

