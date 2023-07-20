Oddsmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 23 doubles, 14 home runs, 45 walks and 62 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He has a .298/.377/.488 slash line so far this year.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .247/.342/.398 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0 at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.