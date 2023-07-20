The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .230 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 37 of 68 games this year (54.4%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.6%).

He has homered in seven games this season (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.1% of his games this season, Meyers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .174 AVG .283 .268 OBP .349 .312 SLG .460 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings