Jeremy Pena -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .242.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.4% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this season (40.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .227 AVG .256 .304 OBP .288 .374 SLG .399 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 51/6 7 SB 1

