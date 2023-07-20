Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rockies.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 102 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 68.1% of his games this year (64 of 94), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Tucker has had an RBI in 38 games this season (40.4%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.264
|AVG
|.330
|.349
|OBP
|.402
|.429
|SLG
|.542
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|39
|24/22
|K/BB
|29/23
|9
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.51 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.51 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.