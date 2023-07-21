The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Explore More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 21 of 56 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .289 AVG .243 .310 OBP .263 .614 SLG .378 11 XBH 11 8 HR 2 14 RBI 9 14/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings