Andrew Novak is in 26th place, at -4, after the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood).

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Novak has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Novak has had an average finish of 34th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Novak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Novak hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 34 -6 266 0 16 0 2 $1M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Novak played this event was in 2023, and he finished 26th.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 450 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 191 yards longer than the average course Novak has played in the past year (7,289 yards).

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.00).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Novak was better than only 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Novak carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Novak did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Novak's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were more than the field average (5.2).

At that most recent tournament, Novak had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.9).

Novak finished the Barbasol Championship recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Novak fell short compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Novak Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.